Get your 225 Restaurant Celebration vouchers before they sell out

  By Special Promotions

Hurry! 225 Restaurant Celebration is back for the month of August—but it’s selling out quickly.

For only $22.50, you will get a $40 voucher to one of our eight partner restaurants. That means you can eat well while saving more than 40%.

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in August to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Participating restaurants include Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Bistro Byronz, Bin 77, Tio Javi’s, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine and Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery—but as of press time, three of the restaurants had already sold out.

Show some love to our local restaurant industry, and buy a voucher while you still can!


