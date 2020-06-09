First, it was toilet paper. Now, it’s plants.

Local plants shops like Louisiana Nursery have had a hard time keeping plants and seeds in stock lately. For many of us still practicing social distancing, being stuck at home this summer has felt like perfect time to put your green thumb to use and grow some things you can use in the kitchen.

Liz Morgan, greenhouse lead at Louisiana Nursery, says she has been enjoying the influx of visitors to the nursery.

“It’s either go to the park and social distance, or stay home and get your hands in the dirt,” she says. “It seems a lot of people have been more interested in learning about gardening, so it’s fun.”

We asked Morgan for some tips about what vegetables and herbs to plant and how to do it this season.

1. Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and herbs like basil are good for beginners.

They are the most common vegetables being bought for this summer, Morgan says, and are flying off the shelves. “If you have the right foundation and soil,” she says, “any of it grows well.”

2. Consider the dirt first.

“The most important thing, and ironically the thing that most people skimp on is dirt,” Morgan says. “It’s the most important, because if you have yuck soil, the plants won’t be happy.” The soil should be organic, and an even better option is adding composted material if you can.

3. Make sure the gardening area is raised.

This allows the plants and soil to drain properly in the event of a heavy rain. Also, avoid planting anything deeper than the depth in which it was planted in its pot; otherwise, it will rot. An exception is tomatoes, which will grow roots along its buried stem.

4. Keep your garden regularly fertilized, especially if growing vegetables.

“If you follow those rules, you’ll have a happy garden,” Morgan says.

5. Growing inside? Try herbs like parsley, chives and thyme.

They remain smaller in size and can grow well on window sills. Rosemary, however, needs more sun, and basil may grow too large.

6. Don’t give up on sold-out plants.

Can’t find what you’re looking for at the store? Morgan suggests looking online or even at local produce stands.