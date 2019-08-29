Wanting to better prepare meals for couples and families, local salad and wrap restaurant chain Freshjunkie has expanded its meal prep services, setting up an online pre-order platform with plans to add more menu options weekly.

The changes rolled out a few weeks ago with the launch of a website that allows customers to pre-order and pay for their prepared meals online before picking them up on Monday or Wednesday at either the Southdowns or downtown location of Freshjunkie.

Prepped meals are already stocked in-store each week. However, the website marks an effort to better prepare the right amount of food for more people at once, such as couples and families of four, which make up much of Fellows’ customer base.

“We’ll see what’s seasonal and what the demand is,” Fellows says, adding the first menu update will take place the week after the Labor Day holiday.

Once the expanded meal prep service picks up, Fellows says he will consider setting up delivery spots in several high-demand Louisiana markets, including New Orleans, Lafayette and Mandeville.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.