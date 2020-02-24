What do you do in your spare time when you already own two health food restaurants, produce more than a dozen road races throughout the Gulf South every year, and coach fitness clients on the side?

If you’re local entrepreneur Pat Fellows, you launch a podcast, a blog, a virtual fitness group and tie it all together under a single brand—Fresh Junkie.

“It may have looked like there was this giant master plan,” Fellows says. “But sometimes there were separate silos. I’ve always kind of struggled to tie everything together.”

Though Fellows has operated salad shops downtown and in Southdowns for several years under the Fresh Junkie name, and plans to launch a salad subscription service soon, creating his podcast, blog and fitness club on Facebook under the Fresh Junkie banner enables him to build his one-man brand around healthy eating and healthy living.

“I’ve coached people for years, and we’ve had the restaurant downtown since 2007,” says Fellows, himself, an accomplished marathon runner and Ironman triathlete. “But the thing that differentiates Fresh Junkie is the focus on healthy living. You can get a salad anywhere. We’ve told people how to live healthily.”

Last fall, Fellows launched the podcast, which is tailored to the hardcore running community and has tips on nutrition, training and endurance sports.

His blog, also launched last year, has a broader appeal, covering a range of topics designed to motivate readers into making the most of each day.

On New Year’s Day, he created the Fresh Junkie Fit Club Facebook page, a virtual community that challenges members to participate in fitness challenges—like 100 runs or sessions of cardiovascular exercise in 100 consecutive days—and become more physically active.

So far, the group has nearly 700 members and it’s growing.

Read on for the rest of the story, which appeared in Daily Report Monday, Feb. 24.