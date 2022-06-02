×
Fresh from the farmers market

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

I love buying fresh local produce, and summer is by far the best time to do this. Throughout Louisiana’s warmest months, the markets are brimming with a wonderful variety. Some of my favorite summer vegetables include tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, summer squash, zucchini, eggplant and pepper. As for fruit, we have strawberries (in the early summer), blueberries, blackberries, peaches, nectarines, watermelon and cantaloupe. To celebrate the season’s fresh bounty, I’ve dedicated our June and July recipes to highlighting the fruits and vegetables available at the farmers markets, produce stands and grocery stores in the Capital Area. Here are some new recipes I have created, along with a few summer favorites from the archives worth trying.

On the menu

Creole Tomato Salad with Sweet Onions and Cucumbers

Southern Tomato Pie

Summer Berry Trifle

WATCH FOR PART TWO

Pick up our July issue for our next batch of recipes dedicated to summer’s local crop.

This article was originally published in the June 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


