Fresh from the farmers market

I love buying fresh local produce, and summer is by far the best time to do this. Throughout Louisiana’s warmest months, the markets are brimming with a wonderful variety. Some of my favorite summer vegetables include tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, summer squash, zucchini, eggplant and pepper. As for fruit, we have strawberries (in the early summer), blueberries, blackberries, peaches, nectarines, watermelon and cantaloupe. To celebrate the season’s fresh bounty, I’ve dedicated our June and July recipes to highlighting the fruits and vegetables available at the farmers markets, produce stands and grocery stores in the Capital Area. Here are some new recipes I have created, along with a few summer favorites from the archives worth trying.