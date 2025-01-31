French Truck Coffee brews up big growth in Louisiana and online

French Truck Coffee founder and owner Geoffrey Meeker plans to open two new locations in Louisiana this year and two to three coffee shops in 2026. The strategy includes new locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, the Northshore and west of New Orleans.

Meeker says 2024 was a good year for French Truck Coffee in Baton Rouge. Sales increased from 2023, and the shop saw a lot of repeat customers.

“When we first opened, Government Street looked a lot different, and we were kind of banking on it being something more than it was,” Meeker says. “That has really come to fruition. We’ve seen it go from being kind of a startup store for us to being one of our top performers.”

This January, the brand launched a new version of the French Truck Coffee app including a loyalty program for customers to earn rewards, options to order ahead for a quick in-store pick-up and the ability to browse the entire menu.

French Truck has also been expanding its product line to meet consumer’s evolving coffee habits, gradually adding K-cups to local grocery store shelves since fall 2024. Meeker notes 50% of households have a K-cup brewer as their primary method of consuming coffee.

The Louisiana coffee brand also opened a commissary and started making its own pastries at the end of 2024. Executive chef Jeremy Fogg, former pastry chef for Emeril’s, now makes the brand’s pastries in New Orleans. The fresh pastries are driven to Baton Rouge every morning.

