This is a classic cocktail served in bistros and bars all over France (and easy to find at Baton Rouge restaurants and bars, too). It was made popular during the first world war. Because of its potency, it was named for the 75-mm field gun French soldiers used in battle. It is a refreshing, sparkling gin cocktail with a hint of citrus. It is a great way to start off a festive meal.
Servings: Makes 1 cocktail
1 ounce gin
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
½ ounce simple syrup
2 to 3 ounces Champagne
1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup.
2. Vigorously shake. Strain it into a Champagne flute.
3. Top with 3 ounces of chilled Champagne and serve.
This article was originally published in the May 2021 issue of 225 magazine.