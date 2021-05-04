This is a classic cocktail served in bistros and bars all over France (and easy to find at Baton Rouge restaurants and bars, too). It was made popular during the first world war. Because of its potency, it was named for the 75-mm field gun French soldiers used in battle. It is a refreshing, sparkling gin cocktail with a hint of citrus. It is a great way to start off a festive meal.

Servings: Makes 1 cocktail