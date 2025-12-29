Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

For an anniversary gift—or just because—Gourmet Girls’ Katia Mangham shares tips for curating and styling a fine china collection

By
Jennifer Tormo Alvarez
-

Mixing and matching

Herend Silk Ribbon Charger Plate in Fern, $150
Ginori 1735 Oriente Italiano Malachite Dinner Plate, $150


Complete sets are no longer required. Mangham advocates buying what speaks to you now, even if it means purchasing piecemeal. Blending brands and even patterns is encouraged. Keep it seamless by sticking to one material, such as pairing two porcelain pieces of a similar thickness.

Skip the handwashing

Herend Mushroom Luncheon Plate – Motif 6, $230

Handle with care, but don’t fear the dishwasher. With moderate use, modern gentle, low-heat settings are unlikely to cause damage to even gold-trimmed porcelain, Mangham says. “But I would not put crystal in the dishwasher,” she adds.

Register for every occasion

Ginori 1735 Oriente Italiano Azalea Tea Cup & Saucer, $295

“We’ve had a lot of girls and ladies create gift registries that have nothing to do with a wedding. You can make a registry for your birthday or Christmas so people know what to buy you,” Mangham says.

The no-rules tablescape

Astier de Villatte John Derian Collection Blue Butterflies Vase, $770

Let your vase roleplay as a spoon holder at a buffet. Rest your salad servers on a bread and butter plate. “Think outside the lines,” Mangham says.

Fancy can also be fun

Astier de Villatte Left Eye Ring Cup, $355

Makers are straying from china’s serious, stuffy stereotype in favor of bolder colors and conversation-starting designs, like Astier de Villatte’s whimsical ring cups. “The little handle is a ring. You can drink your coffee out of a Styrofoam cup every morning or out of a cup [like this],” Mangham says.

The modular movement

Ginori 1735 Diva Rosa Sugar Bowl with Lid, $255

Ginori 1735’s pastel, mid-century-inspired Diva collection is stackable, ideal for entertainers who have limited cabinet space. “The ease of use is phenomenal,” Mangham says.

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
Jennifer Tormo Alvarez
By Jennifer Tormo Alvarez
Jennifer Tormo Alvarez was the editor of “225” for nearly 11 years, leading the magazine through two print and digital redesigns, three anniversary years, a flood and the pandemic. She is obsessed with restaurant interiors, sparkling water, Scorpio astrology memes and, admittedly, the word “obsessed.” She is willing to travel to see indie bands in concert, but even better if they play a show at Chelsea’s Live.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company