FOODii, LSU AgCenter’s food incubator, gets federal grant for expansion

FOODii, the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute announced Monday it has received a five-year, $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to update and expand its facility adjacent to the flagship campus in Baton Rouge.

Along with $2.5 million in state funding, the grant will cover the costs of unifying and expanding the business incubator’s operations. The incubator’s facilities are currently spread out across four locations.

With the funds, an existing building on Gourrier Avenue outside the South Gates of LSU will be renovated to create a storefront, additional kitchens, an industrial freezer and cooler, a loading dock, as well as classroom and conference room spaces for businesses.

“Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for Louisiana food companies, whether they are startups or already in business,” says Gaye Sandoz, director of FOODii, in a prepared statement.

Founded in 2013 as the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, now branded as FOODii, the institute began by providing food entrepreneurs assistance to help grow their businesses, including marketing help, nutritional resources, and kitchens and workspaces that met state licensing guidelines.

Since then, the FOODii has expanded its scope to include research and development of “food for the future,” which includes scientific research and exploration of alternative sources of food and protein.

FOODii currently has 39 tenants producing 180 food products in Baton Rouge. These tenants, which include Hanley’s salad dressings and toppings, Pranam Superfoods, D’Agostino pasta sauce and City Gelato, generated 140 tons of food products last year. See the announcement.

This story originally appeared in a July 18 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.