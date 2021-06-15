Food trucks, Juneteenth, Father’s Day events and more ways to enjoy food in Baton Rouge this week

Food trucks are rounding up at Tanger Outlets starting Saturday

Enjoy a sampling of southern Louisiana cuisine at the Tanger Outlets mall in Gonzales this Saturday, June 19, and every Saturday for the rest of June. The locally owned food trucks can be found near shopper services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info on the event can be found here. Tanger Outlets is at 2100 S. Tanger Blvd.

Check out the Juneteenth block party at K Villa Event Center Saturday

Listen to local artists, eat good food and support small business owners Saturday, June 19, at K Villa Event Center’s Juneteenth block party. Head on over to 6308 Quinn Drive, 2-6 p.m., to enjoy the free event, which features DJ Eagle Eye along with special guest performers.

Anyone interested in attending can find more info here.

Experience a Juneteenth Festival at The Metaphysical Studio Saturday

After you check out the block party, you can continue your Juneteenth celebrations with a festival hosted by The Metaphysical Studio Saturday, June 19, starting at noon. Dominant Rolla TV and Greg Dukes TV will host the afternoon filled with live performances, food and vendors.

Check out the event’s Facebook page for more details here. The Metaphysical Studio is at 1995 Dallas Drive.

See our roundup of Juneteenth events for more celebrations happening all week and weekend around Baton Rouge.

Sit down for a Father’s Day brunch at Mid Tap Sunday

Beer, brunch and loaded bloody mary meal mugs—dads and their families will find plenty to enjoy at Mid Tap’s Father’s Day Brunch this Sunday. Head to 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D., anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take advantage of the brunch menu.

Get directions and find more info about the event here. Reservations are recommended; call 225-663-6800 to make yours.

Check out a Father’s Day poolside barbecue at Crowne Plaza Executive Center Sunday

The options to treat dad on Father’s Day continue with a poolside barbecue bash hosted by Crowne Plaza Executive Center Sunday, June 20. Take your dad out for all his favorites: hot food, cold drinks and live music. And get 50% off your dad’s meal with the purchase of a steak lunch!

Check out the menu and more info on the event here. Crowne Plaza Executive Center is at 4728 Constitution Ave.

