Food trucks and jambalaya at Hogs Fete; drag brunch; plus more food events around Baton Rouge this week

Louisiana Culinary Institute teaches teens and recent grads some cooking skills Friday
Want to get your high school upperclassmen or recent grad ready to live—and cook—on their own? The Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting a class to teach them the basics of cooking.
Join the team of professional chefs Friday, June 25, starting at 8 a.m., and by 2 p.m. they’ll know how to create a whole menu of delicious dishes. This $200 course promises to teach everything from knife handling to roasting to sautéing, and even comes with a certificate that can be used as a $500 credit toward Louisiana Culinary Institute tuition, for those who decide cooking is their calling!
Complete the required pre-registration and get more information here. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.
Enjoy food trucks and jambalaya at Hogs Fete at Walk On’s Saturday
Head over to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Saturday, June 26, to enjoy an afternoon of food trucks and music. And the best part? It’s all for a good cause! All proceeds from Hogs Fete will go toward building a “Hogs House” on the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital campus. The purpose of “Hogs Houses” is to provide housing for children receiving ongoing hospital treatment.
Get your general admission tickets for $10 hereor pay $15 for tickets at the door. Limited quality VIP tickets are available for $100 and feature access to a VIP area, a silent auction and free drinks. Food options include a Walk On’s food truck and jambalaya courtesy of the Jambalaya Shop.
Event hours are 4-11 p.m. Walk On’s is at 3838 Burbank Drive.
Celebrate Pride Month with a Sunday drag brunch at Caliente
There’s still time left to fit one more brunch into your Pride Month festivities.
Round out the last weekend of June with brunch plus a drag show at Caliente Mexican Craving Sunday, June 27. The $45 tickets include the show, a brunch entrée of your choice and bottomless mimosas.
Fill out a ticket request form here. Caliente is at 1072 W. Lee Drive.