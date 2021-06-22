Food trucks and jambalaya at Hogs Fete; drag brunch; plus more food events around Baton Rouge this week

Louisiana Culinary Institute teaches teens and recent grads some cooking skills Friday

Want to get your high school upperclassmen or recent grad ready to live—and cook—on their own? The Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting a class to teach them the basics of cooking.

Join the team of professional chefs Friday, June 25, starting at 8 a.m., and by 2 p.m. they’ll know how to create a whole menu of delicious dishes. This $200 course promises to teach everything from knife handling to roasting to sautéing, and even comes with a certificate that can be used as a $500 credit toward Louisiana Culinary Institute tuition, for those who decide cooking is their calling!

Complete the required pre-registration and get more information here. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.