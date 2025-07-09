Food news roundup: viral desserts, Todd Graves donation, cheeseburger pizza and more

New Tropicana on the block: Dessert shop serves viral snacks

A new La Tropicana Paletas and Ice Cream location opened earlier this spring on Old Hammond Highway.

The sweet shop, which also has a location in Gretna, sells a mix of Mexican-style goodies, including paletas, chamoy-flavored gushers, elote and more. It also features trendy Dubai chocolate desserts, fried chicken ice cream and the viral Propitious ice cream in various flavors like mango and peach.

La Tropicana is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It is at 15913 Old Hammond Highway.

Fill your cup: Coffee truck now selling bags of its beans

A Livingston Parish coffee truck has been gaining popularity for its unique flavors like Chantilly cake cold brews and rocket pop cream refreshers and recreation of the cracking coffee trend, with chocolate you can “crackle” in a cup of iced coffee.

And now, He’Brews My Cup has also begun selling its own coffee beans. Last week, it introduced 12-ounce bags of whole or ground beans in medium and dark roasts. The bags be purchased at the truck, which travels around Livingston Parish.

Find more information on its locations and menu here.

Love thy neighbor: Raising Cane’s owner donates to Texas flood relief

In light of the devastating aftermath of the historic floods in the Texas Hill Country, Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves has pledged to donate $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in its relief efforts, WBRZ reports.

With the floods leaving more than 100 dead and many more still missing, Graves is looking to support the neighboring state, which he says houses more than 200 Raising Cane’s restaurants.

Read the full story here.

More bites

• Dearman’s Diner and Town Square Pizza have teamed up for a limited-time collaboration: the cheeseburger pizza. Featuring a pizza with seasoned burger crumbles, mozzarella, cheddar and onions, the Cheeseburger Pizza will be available at Town Square Pizza now until Aug. 2.

• Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is opening a second location at 4343 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite A. At the ice cream shop’s soft opening this Friday, July 11, it will have soft-serve ice cream, Jelati and, of course, Italian ice. Read more about the franchise here.

• Magpie Café announced last week on its Instagram that the cafe will be closed temporarily for a summer refresh starting Monday, July 7, through Saturday, July 19.

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series—to [email protected].