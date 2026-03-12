Baton Rouge food news roundup: Soft-serve margaritas, Pi Day deals, Middendorf’s pop-ups and more

Sip the viral soft-serve margaritas

Margaritas served up like soft serve are dominating TikTok feeds these days and sending Mexican restaurants into a frenzy to find ways to pump out the drink treats. And while you may think, “Isn’t that just a frozen marg?”, soft-serve margaritas are thicker and creamier, imitating the look of a swirly ice cream.

Luckily for Baton Rougeans hunting to find them locally, spots are getting in on the social media trend. Find these viral drinks at Boru Ramen and Casa Maria’s Watson location.

Celebrate Pi Day at local pizza joints

Pi Day falls on Saturday, March 14—or rather 3.14. To get in on the math-focused holiday, pizza spots around town are taking it literally, with deals on their pies.

Lit Pizza will offer a two-topping, 11-inch pizza on regular crust for $3.14. Additional toppings and crust upgrades are available at an extra cost.

Crust Pizza Co. is selling large, one-topping pies for $3.14.

Pizza Artista is doing a BOGO deal for Pi Day. Buy one pizza at regular price and get the next of equal or lesser value for only $3.14.

Middendorf’s pops up in Baton Rouge

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant is bringing its thin-fried goodness to Baton Rouge through a limited pop-up located at the Passé Restaurant inside the Origin Hotel.

Owner and chef Horst Pfeifer will take over the restaurant’s kitchen to pump out Middendorf’s beloved dishes for two weeks. This is the first time the restaurant has popped up in Baton Rouge.

The pop-up will take place March 17-20 and March 24-27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More bites

Magpie Cafe recently debuted its seasonal menu, featuring an iced carrot cake cappuccino, a cherry blossom refresher and other spring-forward drinks. Light House Coffee also debuted its Lucky Latte, along with a mango matcha, a Vietnamese cold brew and a lemon meringue latte.

Celebrate local flavors at two upcoming food fests. On March 21, see the art of culinary creation at the Friends of the LSU Museum of Art’s first-ever Southern Palette: Food & Drink Experience. This event allows attendees to sip signature cocktails and dine on dishes by regionally revered chefs at the Shaw Center for the Arts. Taste of Mid City takes place on March 22 at The Executive Center and features curated bites from area restaurants. The event benefits the Kids’ Orchestra.

After the success of its viral Tunacado sandwich, Mulberry Market has added a Vodka Sauce Sandwich to its menu. This pressed handheld features chicken cutlets, vodka sauce, pesto and mozzarella.

