Food news: Red Stick Social reopening; Crawfish King Cook-Off; Corporate Boulevard work wrapping next month

Red Stick Social reopens after extended COVID-19 closure

After closing last September due to pandemic struggles, Mid City entertainment complex Red Stick Social has reopened with limited operating hours Thursday through Sunday.

The Electric Depot venue will host live music every Friday and Saturday, with expanded events to be announced soon on Thursdays and Sundays. A selection of food, such as crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, meat pies and debris poboys, will be available for diners. Its outdoor seating area is pet-friendly.

The venue is also available for private events, and will be following COVID-19 guidelines. Find more information on the Red Stick Social website.

Crawfish King Cook-Off returns this Friday

The Crawfish King Cook-Off was canceled in 2020, but it’s back this year as a curbside event.

This Friday, May 7, 3-7 p.m., the boil will take place at three locations across Baton Rouge and Gonzales including BRCC Mid-City, Blue Cross Blue Shield on Bluebonnet and Bayou Plaza. Ten cooking teams at each location will boil up sacks of crawfish, and ticket-holders can drive up and receive around 6 pounds from teams of their choosing.

Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement and Big Buddy. Purchase tickets here.

Corporate Boulevard road work to wrap up in June

Four months since work crews resumed making repairs and upgrades to Corporate Boulevard, restaurants and businesses—and customers—lining the thoroughfare are ready for construction to be over.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill, who oversees the city’s public works department, expects roadwork to wrap within the next four to six weeks. “They’re doing some concrete work right now, getting curbs put in,” Hill tells Daily Report. “They still have a few more panels to put in.”

The construction work has condensed traffic on Corporate to one lane and sometimes blocked entrances to business parking lots. Local businesses like Maxwell’s Market have experienced disruptions. Read on for the full story from a May 4 edition of Daily Report.


