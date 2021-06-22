Food news: Fuzzy’s closing; former Louie’s Cafe gets new tenant and more around Baton Rouge

Joe’s Grill to open in old Louie’s Cafe building

A restaurant called Joe’s Grill has moved into the old Louie’s space on West State Street near LSU.

Owner Lekiedra Coleman plans to open the bar and grill by the end of June, after she’s secured approval from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The full-service restaurant—named after Coleman’s son, who was murdered earlier this year—will serve typical bar and grill fare, including burgers, chicken wings and fried seafood.

“My son used to love to cook, and he loved hamburgers,” says Coleman, who signed a lease on the 2,000-square-foot building in April.

Joe’s Grill will also feature a full-service bar and five TVs, Coleman says, with Monday karaoke nights and Taco Tuesdays planned.

Most recently, the space belonged to Krab Queenz Seafood, a quick-service boiled seafood spot that relocated to Corporate Boulevard a few months ago. Prior to that, it housed State Bar & Grub, which closed in 2017 after two years of business.

More notably, the building was the longtime home of the 80-year-old Louie’s Cafe, which moved into a larger space down the street in 2014.

Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenues up 242% from prior May

With pandemic-era regulations lifted, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw revenues increase approximately 242% in May compared to the year prior.

Collectively, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge raked in nearly $25.5 million last month, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.4% from April, but more than triple the $7.5 million the casinos received in May 2020.

Seeing the largest gains was L’Auberge, which brought in $18.2 million last month—a 272% increase from last year. The casino’s May 2021 revenues were some 0.9% above those in April.

Hollywood Casino, which is in the process of a major property expansion and renovation—including a restaurant from Shaquille O’Neal—collected $5.7 million, up 193% from last year’s take of nearly $2 million but down 12.7% from April’s revenues.

Meanwhile, the Belle of Baton Rouge received just $1.6 million in May, a 159% improvement from the previous year but down 12.7% from the month before.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected some $168 million in revenue for May, a roughly 180% increase from May 2020, but a 4.4% decrease from April.

See the complete report.

