Food news around Baton Rouge: New Andy’s location, Government Street road diet and more

Serop’s Express closes College Drive restaurant

The College Drive location of Serop’s Express has closed, and owner Vasken Kaltakdijian is looking to lease the 2,600-square-foot building, according to Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.

Kaltakdjian decided to close the restaurant to better focus his resources on the brand’s other Baton Rouge-area locations, says Hebert, who is marketing the location, via email. Hebert says the closure won’t affect any of the six other Serop’s and Serop’s Express restaurants.

The building is for lease, but Hebert says a sale is not off the table.

Ruffino’s founder honored posthumously for philanthropic efforts

The late Ruffin Rodrigue, a former LSU football player and founder of Ruffino’s restaurants in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, was honored with the Julia Woods Dickinson Heart and Soul Award at the Best Dressed Ball in October. Recipients of the award embody the qualities of a philanthropist who devotes their time and energy to giving back to the Baton Rouge community, according to an announcement from Ruffino’s Restaurant.

Rodrigue, who died in November 2020, is remembered for his larger-than-life presence and his advocacy for Louisiana restaurants. Rodrigue’s legacy can also be seen in the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society he co-founded, which raises money for children’s health and nutrition programs. He also served on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 advisory board on behalf of the restaurant industry.

Rodrigue is survived by his wife, Alison Rodrigue, and children, Ruffin Rodrigue III and Margaret Rodrigue, who accepted the award on his behalf during the Oct. 29 ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Government Street businesses hope renovation spurs more foot traffic

