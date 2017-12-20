‘Tis the season for giving. Local charities and organizations are working hard to see that gifts are distributed and mouths are fed come Christmas. Here’s a look at some of those initiatives—and how you can still help.

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

During the Christmas season, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank teams up with local businesses, organizations and churches for food drives. The food bank also collects food and monetary donations through the Santa Truck, in partnership with Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Associated Grocers, WAFB-TV and iHeartRadio.

How you can help: The Santa Truck’s last stop of the season will be at Harvest Supermarket in Geismar 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Want to help sort and repack food donations? Volunteers can still sign up for weekday and weekend shifts. In addition, monetary donations are accepted online. Even the smallest donation helps—the food bank can provide four meals for each dollar donated.

Call 359-9940 or visit brfoodbank.org for more information.

The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge

Each year, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge kicks off three Christmas giving programs: the Angel Tree, toy distribution and the Red Kettle Campaign. Each of the some 4,600 children enrolled in this year’s Angel Tree program will receive a toy for Christmas. Last weekend, volunteers gathered at the former Mervyn’s department store at Cortana Mall to distribute the gifts. The Red Kettle Campaign collects funds that go toward food, clothing, furniture, rental assistance, utility assistance and youth programs.

How you can help: The Red Kettle Campaign will continue through Saturday, Dec. 23. Volunteers will be collecting cash and check donations at businesses around town, including the Mall of Louisiana, Walgreens and Walmart. Don’t carry cash? You can donate by texting BRKETTLE to 41444. Donations are also accepted by phone or by mail.

Call 367-4101 or visit salvationarmyalm.org/batonrouge for more information.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge leads a few Christmas initiatives. Families, churches and other groups “adopt” families who live in the organization’s Bishop Ott Sweet Dreams Shelter. Sylvia’s Toys for Christmas provides gifts for children in need, including those in the shelter. Finally, volunteers serve about 700-750 meals on Christmas Day in the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room. Diners are treated to a hot meal and a gift.

How you can help: Sylvia’s Toy Drive runs through the end of this week; drop off toys at all SVDP locations. Through Dec. 22, the SVDP Dining Room is accepting food donations to prepare Christmas meals—rice, canned yams, cranberry sauce, sweet peas and cream of mushroom soup are requested. The organization also accepts clothing donations for homeless men and women, such as rain gear, flannel shirts, gloves and knit caps. Drop off non-perishable food and unused clothing items at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Call 383-7837 or visit svdpbr.org for more information.

Volunteers of America of Greater Baton Rouge

Volunteers of America of Greater Baton Rouge organizes Hope Under the Tree. The campaign enables people to “adopt” families or individuals in need to buy them clothing and other items from their wishlist. Volunteers of America serves homeless families in transition, families in crisis, veteran families and families of adults with disabilities. Thanks to the organization’s efforts, 477 people in the greater Baton Rouge area will receive gifts this year.

How you can help: The last day for gift donations is Wednesday, Dec. 20, but Volunteers of America still welcomes monetary donations to assist families in need, homeless veterans and children in foster care throughout the year. Donate online.

Contact Amanda Gustavson at 408-3796 or visit voagbr.org for more information.

Toys for Tots Foundation

Local units of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve have distributed gifts to children for 70 years through the Toys for Tots program. Beginning in October, the Marine Corps collects Christmas presents for less-fortunate children. According to the Baton Rouge unit, an estimated 10,000 have been collected.

How you can help: The toy drive has ended, but the Toys for Tots Foundation is still accepting monetary donations online.

Contact Sgt. David Rodriguez at 400-4232 or visit baton-rouge-la.toysfortots.org for more information.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge organized “The Community Comes Together for Christmas,” which collected gifts, gift cards and monetary donations for 450 families. The sponsorship has ended, but the organization has also launched its Christmas lights program to cover the electric bills of families in need.

How you can help: Donate to the Christmas lights program online, or by mail.

Call 336-8700 or visit ccdiobr.org for more information.

Know of a local organization donating food and other goods to the needy this year? Let us know about it in the comments!