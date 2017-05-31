While iced coffee and frappuccinos make great beverages for the hot Louisiana summers, for us there’s nothing better than a sweet iced tea.

As the beginning of summer quickly approaches, stay cool with these iced teas from local restaurants and cafes.

Ava Street Cafe: Iced Thai Green Tea

Outside of being picture-perfect for an Instagram post, Ava Street Cafe’s green Thai tea is a must-try. Smooth, creamy and minty sweet, this blended iced tea is nothing like you’ve tasted in the area.

In addition to offering green Thai tea, Ava Street Cafe also has green, jasmine, oolong and black tea available iced or hot.

Paradise Smoothie: Bubble Tea

Paradise Smoothie isn’t just known for its smoothies. In addition to ice cream, shaved ice and coffee, the smoothie shop is most known for adding tapioca pearls to both smoothies and tea.

Paradise Smoothie offers bubble tea flavors such as green, Thai, jasmine, mango and Caribbean.

Strands Cafe: Mango Iced Tea

The downtown patisserie is known for its expert baked goods and homemade chocolates. But pop in for lunch and ask for the mango iced tea on the side, and you’ve got a sweet complement to your lunch order. The mango flavor is subtle, but the blended tea provides a slushy-like consistency that’s just perfect for a hot summer day.

The Refreshing & Cool Tastes Of Summer ~ Try Our New Blended Mango Iced Tea!🍹🌞😋 #beattheheat #icedtea #louisianasummer #batonrouge #visitbatonrouge #geauxdowntownbr A post shared by Strands Cafe (@strands_cafe) on May 17, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen: Thai Tea

Fairly new to Baton Rouge, Bao Vietnamese Kitchen offers a diverse beverage menu. From coconut water to fresh sugarcane juice, the Vietnamese restaurant brings new drink offerings to the area, including its Thai tea.

When dining in, Bao Vietnamese Kitchen serves the Thai tea in a wine glass topped with whipped cream.

Magpie Cafe Downtown: Ginger Plum Tea

Whether you’re at Magpie Cafe Downtown for a business meeting or catching up with some friends, try one of its three iced tea flavors including black, lemon grass melange and ginger plum.

Caffeine-free and made with ginger and natural plum flavor, the refreshing ginger plum tea is a must-try for summer.

Highland Coffees: Fiji Green Tea

It’s no secret Highland Coffees has a wide variety of teas and coffees. From the door, the sweet smell of brewed coffee, espresso and dried tea leaves hits your nose.

Berry patch, passion fruit, royal mint, Earl Grey, rooibos and mango are just a few of the iced teas offered at Highland Coffees. However, the most popular iced tea flavor is the Fiji green tea, which includes green tea mixed with dried pineapples.