We are busy tallying your write-in nominations for this year’s Best of 225 Awards! The big reveal of the official 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot is less than one week away. Naturally, we are throwing a party in its honor.

Come hang with us at BRQ Seafood & Barbeque next Wednesday, Feb. 27. Guests will enjoy entertainment and complimentary passed appetizers, as well as drinks available for purchase. Most importantly: There will be voting stations around the restaurant so you can be the *first* to see the 2019 ballot and cast your votes for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.

BRQ will be dishing out all-you-can-eat barbecue for $25, all-you-can-drink beer-wine-and-frose for $30 or a combined ticket of all-you-can-eat-drink-and-be-merry for $45. Follow us on Instagram for a chance to win two all-you-can-eat tickets.

Come have fun at our first Hot Off the Press party of the year. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. RSVP here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway. May the best businesses win!