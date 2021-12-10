×
First look: Preview the 2022 Best of 225 categories

New year, new you, new Best of 225 categories. Today, 225 Daily readers are getting an exclusive look at next year’s categories for the 17th Annual Best of 225 Awards.

Write-in nominations will open on Jan. 5, and we encourage all 225 area residents to show some love to their favorite local brands and businesses. We like to change up our categories every year, and for 2021 we’re debuting or reintroducing around 10 new ones.

We’ll have additional info soon on the nomination process, fresh ways to promote yourself for the awards, and more. Stay tuned! In the meantime, send us feedback at [email protected].

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery

Best Bar

Best Bar at a Restaurant

Best BBQ

Best Bread at a Restaurant

Best Breakfast

Best Brewery

Best Brunch

Best Bubble Teas

Best Burger

Best Craft Cocktail Menu

Best Craft Beer Menu

Best Coffee Shop Ambiance

Best Crawfish

Best Desserts at a Restaurant

Best Downtown Lunch Spot

Best Food Truck

Best Fries 

Best Grilled Cheese

Best Gumbo

Best Happy Hour

Best Italian

Best Mediterranean

Best Mexican

Best New Restaurant

Best Oysters

Best Pizza

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Best Overall Restaurant

Best Ribs

Best Salads

Best Sandwiches

Best Seafood Dishes

Best Soul Food

Best Sushi

Best Tacos 

Best Thai

Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options

Best Vietnamese

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Antique Shop

Best Arts Market

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Best Car Wash

Best Caterer

Best Shop for Children & Infants

Best Grocery Store

Best Shop for Home Decor

Best Hair Salon

Best Hotel

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Best Women’s Boutique

Best Market for Meat

Best Market for Seafood

Best Mechanic

Best Nail Salon

Best Place to Get a Facial

Best Place for Pet Services

Best Place to Buy Plants

Best Plastic Surgeon

Best Tattoo Shop

Best Urgent Care Center

PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Visual Artist

Best Athlete

Best Bar or Restaurant To Watch Sports

Best Chef

Best Community Event

Best Place for a Date Night

Best Place to Spend a Day with the Kids

Best Instagrammer

Best Live Music Venue

Best Museum 

Best Performing Arts Group

Best Radio Personality

Best Radio Station

Best TV News Personality

Best Place for a Wedding Ceremony


