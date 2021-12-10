First look: Preview the 2022 Best of 225 categories

New year, new you, new Best of 225 categories. Today, 225 Daily readers are getting an exclusive look at next year’s categories for the 17th Annual Best of 225 Awards.

Write-in nominations will open on Jan. 5, and we encourage all 225 area residents to show some love to their favorite local brands and businesses. We like to change up our categories every year, and for 2021 we’re debuting or reintroducing around 10 new ones.

We’ll have additional info soon on the nomination process, fresh ways to promote yourself for the awards, and more. Stay tuned! In the meantime, send us feedback at [email protected].