The new Big Squeezy in On-the-Geaux at the remodeled LSU Student Union food court

In addition to new professors and classes, when school starts next Monday for LSU students, they will also have a remodeled Student Union food court.

The new dining concepts on the Union’s second floor—Build Pizza by Design, Create Chop’d and Wrap’d, The Big Squeezy with City Gelato and Redstick EATS—will replace former vendors French Quarter Cafe, Bayou Bistro, Chick-N-Grill and Papa John’s.

Student survey responses indicated they wanted healthier dining options, says LSU Auxiliary Services Assistant Vice President Margot Carroll. “Our whole goal is to provide them with what they want.”

Student Union staff is utilizing fresh ingredients with an emphasis on customizable menu offerings. The goal is also to increase the speed and efficiency of service, Carroll says, cutting down on line times.

The design of the just-finished spaces is modern and minimalist, with plenty of white tile and light wood accents. The restaurant and seating floor plans are open and airy, offering more seating and open kitchen/food prep stations so students can watch their food being made.

Build Pizza by Design, Redstick EATS and Create Chop’d and Wrap’d are all LSU Dining internal concepts.

Create Chop’d and Wrap’d will offer wraps, salads and baked potatoes, similar to the On-The-Geaux salad station. The Create station will have two lines, streamlining the ordering process, and will feature Hanley’s Foods salad dressings and more toppings for baked potatoes.



Build Pizza by Design will have customizable personal pizzas that ring up at a reasonable cost—unlimited topping pizzas are $8, one topping is $7 and plain cheese is $6.

Redstick EATS will have a Louisiana-inspired lineup of local and regional specialty dishes. The menu will rotate daily and feature Southern dishes like gumbo, po-boys, homemade cornbread, and boudin and sausage dogs. Breakfast options may even be available in the near future with options like boudin biscuits, grits and beignets.

The Big Squeezy will occupy the former salad station space in On-the-Geaux. There will be a grab-and-go section for juices and City Gelato options, and students will be able to order customized juices. Sushi, soups and sandwiches will remain in the space as well.

The hours:

Build Pizza by Design: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily

Create Chop’d and Wrap’d: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Red Stick Eats: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Big Squeezy/On-the-Geaux: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

For more info, visit dineoncampus.com/lsu.

