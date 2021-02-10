First Look: Inside Hive Pizza, Baton Rouge’s newest pizza restaurant

Inside the modern-industrial restaurant, hexagon-shaped tile and light fixtures, yellow neon lights and bumblebee illustrations on the floor nod to the hive theme.

In a gas-fired oven, an infrared stone means crispier crusts and pizzas ready in under two and a half minutes, Mire says. Ordering and receiving your pizza faster allows you to spend more time with friends and family at Hive—or to safely and quickly complete your pickup. Scannable QR codes make for an easy, contactless experience.

As for the menu? “We are going to do a lot of honey,” Mire says. The finishing touch for several signature pizzas will be drizzles of honey or hot honey.

Signature pizzas have playful names like the Bee-Bee-Que (barbecue sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, onions and cilantro) and Hive Five (a base of red sauce and oil topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper and hot honey drizzle). On the make-your-own pizzas, diners can choose between a traditional, gluten-free or cauliflower crust complete with their choice of more than 40 toppings. There will also be a secret menu, accessible through the app’s loyalty program, where Mire promises diners will find more “whimsical” creations by the staff.

Mire hopes Hive Pizza is a place that brings people together while enjoying a dish everyone loves: pizza.

“Our goal is to make the space something that drives the community and that hive that we are trying to create,” Mire says. “And the pizza will just be the reason for it.”

Hive Pizza is at 6166 Siegen Lane, Suite A. It is expected to open the week after Valentine’s Day, though owners haven’t announced an official date as of press time. Follow it on Instagram for updates.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE