Fire up the grill for this flat-iron steak recipe and its Creole tomato jam topping

The phrase “harvest time” is typically associated with fall and all the rich, golden hues of autumn fruits, flowers and vegetables. But early summer is another time for bountiful harvests in south Louisiana, and it’s one of the best times to visit the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown. In May and June, the market is bursting with beautiful fresh zucchini squash, jewel-toned peppers and eggplants and bright red Creole tomatoes.

In celebration of summer, 225 recipe writer developed a recipe back in June 2016 that we think still satisfies today. It features Zucchini Fritters with Creole Aioli and a Fresh Mint and Lemon-scented Peach Sorbet. But we’re focusing today on the entree, which gets the grill going and makes use of early summer tomatoes.

It’s an entree of Flat Iron Steak Crostini with Creole Tomato Jam.