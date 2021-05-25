×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Fire up the grill for this flat-iron steak recipe and its Creole tomato jam topping

The phrase “harvest time” is typically associated with fall and all the rich, golden hues of autumn fruits, flowers and vegetables. But early summer is another time for bountiful harvests in south Louisiana, and it’s one of the best times to visit the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown. In May and June, the market is bursting with beautiful fresh zucchini squash, jewel-toned peppers and eggplants and bright red Creole tomatoes.

In celebration of summer, 225 recipe writer developed a recipe back in June 2016 that we think still satisfies today. It features Zucchini Fritters with Creole Aioli and a Fresh Mint and Lemon-scented Peach Sorbet. But we’re focusing today on the entree, which gets the grill going and makes use of early summer tomatoes.

It’s an entree of Flat Iron Steak Crostini with Creole Tomato Jam.

The flavorful cut of beef is great on the grill. It is best served thinly sliced and can be enjoyed in a number of ways. The herb mixture in this recipe is an easy marinade that enhances the flavor of the meat. Tracey recommends bringing the flat iron steak to room temperature before grilling to make sure it cooks evenly. To keep this lean piece of meat juicy, make sure not to overcook it and to let it rest at least 10 minutes before slicing it.

When paired with crusty bread and a sweet-and-tangy tomato jam, it makes a delicious gourmet sandwich and wonderful summer supper.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2016 edition of 225.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Local restaurants see surge in dining as food distributors face shortages
NEXT ARTICLE
Cooking and baking classes, healing brunch and more food events this week in the Capital City

Latest Stories