Since we’re all still looking for fun things to try at home, 225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch thought it would be nice to revisit some of her favorite recipes from the cooking classes she used to teach. The classes were hands-on and packed with useful kitchen tips and original recipes that are quite easy to make—and still just as delicious.

Her easy Pumpkin Apple Strudel recipe is a wonderful fall treat and is a delicious way to cap off this cool weather meal. It provides a nice combination of apple and pumpkin pie all rolled into a flaky crust. This is an extremely easy dessert to throw together because it uses frozen puff pastry dough. The tangy Granny Smith apples balance well with the creamy pumpkin. This strudel can be put together ahead of time and baked right before serving. We like dusting it with powdered sugar and cinnamon right before serving, along with a little fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Read on for the recipe, which originally appeared in the October 2020 issue of 225.