Where to find vegan desserts around Baton Rouge

MJ’s Cafe

Just reopened in a new space on Government Street, MJ’s Cafe is perfect for sugar hounds, with all sorts of vegan and gluten-free desserts made fresh daily. We picked up a warm chocolate chip cookie, with chunks of melt-in- your-mouth chocolate and crumbly cookie dough. mjscafebr.com

The Dish

In the bustling White Star Market on Government Street, this new- ish food stall is pretty much a vegan dessert mecca. The options available during our fall visit included pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla fruit cake, and the restaurant is sure to have more seasonal items this winter. Find it on Facebook

Magpie Cafe

This popular cafe in the Perkins Road overpass area always has an enticing variety of cakes, buns, cookies and pies in its dessert case, including pastries that are vegan, Paleo or gluten-free. Try the generously sized vegan chocolate chip cookies flecked with sea salt. magpiebrla.com

