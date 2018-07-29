Where to find milk and cereal-themed sweets and drinks around town

There are few things more familiar, more comforting or more tied to our own memories than a bowl of cereal.

Pour some Fruity Pebbles, and suddenly you’re a kid on a Saturday morning, slumped in front of the TV with a colorful bowl, watching cartoons.

A bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and you’re back in college, making a week’s worth of meals out of one family-sized box.

We love cereal as an easy breakfast option, a cheap meal or the answer to the craving for a big bowl of something to escape into. And chefs, bakers and mixologists know that.

Thanks to their status as a viral sensation, milk and cereal-themed dishes have taken off in recent years. We set out to find some in Baton Rouge.

Hover over these sweet treats to see where you can find them around town:



This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.