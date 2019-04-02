The holiday season is typically a time to gather with loved ones and spread cheer around the community.

It’s also a time when the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank typically has its largest food supply ready to give to those in need. But the food bank experienced dangerously low levels of donations this past holiday season. Shelves were bare, and food was extremely scarce throughout the winter months, leaving many who relied on its services uncertain if they would have enough to eat.

The food bank was forced to issue several calls for assistance, even enlisting the governor for help. Now, its leadership says they are still trying to get back to normal levels on their warehouse shelves after several years of struggles.

Read on for the full story on how the food bank is bouncing back in this feature from 225‘s April issue.