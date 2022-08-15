Where to find Horchata in the Capitol Region

Horchata is a beloved drink in Latin America and Spain with roots in Mexico dating back to the 16th century. However, the drink has exploded in popularity in US food culture in recent years, the evidence of which can be found anywhere from its titular Vampire Weekend song to grocery stores’ shelves stocked with Horchata-flavored ice cream.

Where can the drink be found in Baton Rouge? We have compiled a list of restaurants and grocery stores carrying horchata and horchata-flavored items to serve as a virtual guide to the cold, creamy drink in the 225 area.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Market

Horchata is available in the taquerias of these grocery stores, which offer spaces for eating amid bustling shopping.

Ideal Market

1871 S Sherwood Forest Blvd

9301 Burbank Dr

La Morenita

7981 Florida Blvd

Icy Twists

These two restaurants have made innovations on traditional recipes. Not only does Zero Degrees offer a traditional horchata beverage, they also offer coffee horchata, strawberry horchata, and even ube horchata. Visit the restaurant to get a refreshing twist on the classic drink. Meanwhile, Popaletas, known for its homemade ice creams and sweet treats, offers horchata along with its array of popsicles and snacks that play off traditional Mexican flavors.

Zero Degrees Baton Rouge

3260 Highland Rd

Popaletas Michoacan

4855 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Unit B

Familiar Favorites

Then, of course, there are myriad restaurants in the Capital Region where diners can can count on classic horchata to have alongside their meal. Sip the sweet drink after enjoying a Mexican-inspired dish at any of these local favorites.

Los Plebes “Tacos & Mariscos”

9830 Florida Blvd

La Mexicana

7034 Siegen Ln

648 Louisiana 30 W B, Gonzales

Mexican Grill Rio Verde

14210 Airline Hwy, Gonzales

Mi Cuevita Plus

1853 W Muriel Dr

El Pollo Loco (Coming Soon!)

10335 Airline Highway

La Tienda Latina y Taqueria

6031 Siegen Ln

El Tio Taqueria

9656 Burbank Dr

Dos Hermanos Tacos and Burritos Express

175 Sharp Rd

Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos

7673 Perkins Rd Unit A5

Los Alvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant

850 Gardere Ln