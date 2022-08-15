Where to find Horchata in the Capitol Region

Horchata is a beloved drink in Latin America and Spain with roots in Mexico dating back to the 16th century. However, the drink has exploded in popularity in US food culture in recent years, the evidence of which can be found anywhere from its titular Vampire Weekend song to grocery stores’ shelves stocked with Horchata-flavored ice cream.
Where can the drink be found in Baton Rouge? We have compiled a list of restaurants and grocery stores carrying horchata and horchata-flavored items to serve as a virtual guide to the cold, creamy drink in the 225 area.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Market
Horchata is available in the taquerias of these grocery stores, which offer spaces for eating amid bustling shopping.
|
|
Ideal Market
1871 S Sherwood Forest Blvd
9301 Burbank Dr
La Morenita
7981 Florida Blvd
Icy Twists
These two restaurants have made innovations on traditional recipes. Not only does Zero Degrees offer a traditional horchata beverage, they also offer coffee horchata, strawberry horchata, and even ube horchata. Visit the restaurant to get a refreshing twist on the classic drink. Meanwhile, Popaletas, known for its homemade ice creams and sweet treats, offers horchata along with its array of popsicles and snacks that play off traditional Mexican flavors.
Zero Degrees Baton Rouge
3260 Highland Rd
Popaletas Michoacan
4855 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Unit B
Familiar Favorites
Then, of course, there are myriad restaurants in the Capital Region where diners can can count on classic horchata to have alongside their meal. Sip the sweet drink after enjoying a Mexican-inspired dish at any of these local favorites.
Los Plebes “Tacos & Mariscos”
9830 Florida Blvd
La Mexicana
7034 Siegen Ln
648 Louisiana 30 W B, Gonzales
Mexican Grill Rio Verde
14210 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
Mi Cuevita Plus
1853 W Muriel Dr
El Pollo Loco (Coming Soon!)
10335 Airline Highway
La Tienda Latina y Taqueria
6031 Siegen Ln
El Tio Taqueria
9656 Burbank Dr
Dos Hermanos Tacos and Burritos Express
175 Sharp Rd
Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos
7673 Perkins Rd Unit A5
Los Alvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant
850 Gardere Ln