Where to find Girl Scout Cookies around Baton Rouge this year

“Girl Scout Cookies! Come and get your Girl Scout Cookies!” at locations around Baton Rouge this month.

King cake season may be over, but you can still stockpile boxes of sweets—Girl Scouts Louisiana East‘s cookie season runs through Sunday, March 23.

Here are locations around town where you can satisfy those nostalgic cravings. Study up on the flavors here, and find the full schedule for these locations here.

Clegg’s Nursery

274 N. Donmoor Ave.

Crunch Fitness

9618 Airline Highway

Gamers Paradise

11222 N. Harrells Ferry Road

Healthy Vibes

7529 Jefferson Highway

La Divina Italian Café

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

Lululemon

3535 Perkins Road, Building 400

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

McLavy Ltd.

7665 Jefferson Highway

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

2985 Millerville Road

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

2250 Main St.

St. Joseph Cathedral

401 Main St.

The Royal Standard

16016 Perkins Road

2877 Perkins Road

Varsity Sports

2055 Perkins Road

Walmart Supercenter

10550 Burbank Drive

3132 College Drive

9350 Cortana Place

2171 O’Neal Lane

Wendy’s

2374 College Drive

5322 Essen Lane

Winn-Dixie

13002 Coursey Blvd.

8601 Siegen Lane