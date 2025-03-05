Where to find Girl Scout Cookies around Baton Rouge this year

“Girl Scout Cookies! Come and get your Girl Scout Cookies!” at locations around Baton Rouge this month.
King cake season may be over, but you can still stockpile boxes of sweets—Girl Scouts Louisiana East‘s cookie season runs through Sunday, March 23.
Here are locations around town where you can satisfy those nostalgic cravings. Study up on the flavors here, and find the full schedule for these locations here.
Clegg’s Nursery
274 N. Donmoor Ave.
Crunch Fitness
9618 Airline Highway
Gamers Paradise
11222 N. Harrells Ferry Road
Healthy Vibes
7529 Jefferson Highway
La Divina Italian Café
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
Lululemon
3535 Perkins Road, Building 400
Mall of Louisiana
6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
McLavy Ltd.
7665 Jefferson Highway
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
2985 Millerville Road
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
2250 Main St.
St. Joseph Cathedral
401 Main St.
The Royal Standard
16016 Perkins Road
2877 Perkins Road
Varsity Sports
2055 Perkins Road
Walmart Supercenter
10550 Burbank Drive
3132 College Drive
9350 Cortana Place
2171 O’Neal Lane
Wendy’s
2374 College Drive
5322 Essen Lane
Winn-Dixie
13002 Coursey Blvd.
8601 Siegen Lane