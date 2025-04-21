Where to find elote around Baton Rouge

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to remove Zero Degrees, which has closed. 225 regrets the error.

Elote is a Mexican street food usually consisting of corn, mayonnaise, cheese and various seasonings. In recent years, its popularity has surged on menus in the U.S.

There are plenty of versions to sample around greater Baton Rouge, too, with some served in cups and some are served on the cob.

Here’s where to try ’em. Where else have you spotted elote on menus in the Capital Region? Tell us at [email protected].

9414 Florida Blvd.

The food truck is known for its authentic birria tacos, but don’t sleep on the elote chorreado. It arrives in a cup dripping with creamy, cheesy kernels.

7673 Perkins Road

Stop by Blue Corn to get a taste of its signature tacos and calabacita con elote, which consists of pan-fried zucchini, fresh corn, onions, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican cream.

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd. and 4065 Government St.

La Carreta’s Mid City and Bluebonnet locations both serve Mexican-inspired street corn. Cobs are coated with aioli, sea salt, chile spices and lime and then sprinkled with cotija cheese.

3930 Burbank Drive

Pair a plate from Modesto’s expansive menu with a side of its elote: steamed corn on the cob coated in mayo, cotija cheese and chile fruta.

7655 Old Hammond Highway

Enjoy the spring weather outdoors at The Patio, and try its house-made elote, with corn, mayo, queso fresco, lime and a house chile blend.

4855 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and 9323 Burbank Drive

While cooling off with frozen desserts like paletas, try a savory snack like street corn, too. Available in various sizes, Popaletas’ elote is made of corn, butter, mayonnaise, cream, grated cotija cheese and spices.

6721 Exchequer Drive

Salt Pepper Oak is a recently opened newcomer to Baton Rouge, relocating from Mississippi to bring a new taste of barbecue to the area. Its elote is served in a cup with a lime wedge, and the kernels are doused in cilantro creme, Chihuahua cheese, Valentina hot sauce, queso fresca, spices and rub.

3658 Nicholson Drive

The Baton Rouge location of Torchy’s Tacos slings tacos and margs right across the street from Tiger Stadium. Check out its bowl of street corn, brimming with off-the-cob corn and ancho aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro and New Mexican red chili powder.