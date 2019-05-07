As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, we all look for fresh ways to fill them. Last May, 225 published a list of 225 things to do in Baton Rouge. This year, we’re looking just beyond the Capital City.

We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between?

In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.

In this month’s cover story, we’ll help you uncover hidden gems in the eight parishes that surround Baton Rouge. So when you’re planning your weekends this summer, take the roads less traveled. You might be surprised to find how close to home adventure—and a great meal—really is.

Read on for the May issue’s cover story.