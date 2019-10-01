It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for all year. October’s arrival means we can now proudly show off our spooky sides with decorations, candy, costumes and, of course, the staple of all fall foods: pumpkin. National brands start selling seasonal pumpkin treats earlier and earlier each year. Case in point: Starbucks began making its PSL on Aug. 27 this year, the earliest release to date.

There’s more to pumpkin than PSLs, though. Dishes and desserts for pumpkin lovers can be found in stores and eateries around Baton Rouge. Here are some pumpkin-centric foods you can try this season.

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew.’s Pumpkin Spice & Pumpkin Cheesecake Donuts

District combines autumn flavors with breakfast desserts, serving two pumpkin-centric doughnut options this fall. The pumpkin spice is a glazed doughnut with a pumpkin drizzle. Its pumpkin cheesecake doughnut is doughy and stuffed with a creamy pumpkin cheesecake filling.

Cupcake Allie’s Pumpkin Spice & Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

This cupcake kitchen’s seasonal varieties are always creative, including this fall’s two classic pumpkin-flavored cupcake options, made with spongy cake and creamy frosting.

Brew Ha-Ha!’s Pumpkin Spice Pie Balls

Brew Ha-Ha!’s famous cake balls never disappoint, and its pumpkin spice pie flavor is no exception. Each cake ball packs a burst of pumpkin-spice flavor, with a moist center and flavorful orange coating.

Ambrosia Bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

This Baton Rouge staple dessert destination is dishing up a decadent pumpkin spice cheesecake, giving customers a fall dessert alternative to the usual pie or bread. The pumpkin flavor combines with cream cheese to create a dense filling, all brought together with its thin crust.

Red Stick Spice Co.’s pumpkin recipes

Mid City’s specialty cooking shop sells multiple kinds of pumpkin spices for use in baking at home, and it offers a number of pumpkin-centric recipes on its website. Try making pumpkin spice bread, pumpkin spice pulled pork and pumpkin spice barbecue sauce.

Ruffino’s Pumpkin, Shrimp and Tasso Bisque

When you tire of sweet desserts, this savory dish is here to warm you up. It’s made with cane syrup, curry powder, shrimp stock and shrimp, all mixed in with pureed pumpkin and brought to a boil, creating a texture perfect for those spicy shrimp tails.

Latil’s Landing’s Bisque of Curried Pumpkin, Crawfish & Corn

The Houmas House restaurant serves up this hearty soup that brings a little heat to pumpkin flavor. It has authentic Louisiana fall flavor, too—combining pumpkin with what many locals love most: crawfish.

Bin 77’s Brown Sugar & Five Spice Duck Breast with Pumpkin Puree

Bin 77 loves to elevate Southern cuisine, and this dish from the bistro menu has the flavors to prove it. The duck breast comes with foie gras and sweetbread dirty rice, fermented greens, lingonberry jam and a delicious pumpkin puree.