Final hours to submit nominations for the Best of 225 Awards

Last call! Nominations for the 2024 Best of 225 Awards ballot close tonight, Feb. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

To avoid any upsets and surprises on the ballot, ensure your favorite local restaurants, bars, people and businesses are nominated by heading over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. Write-in nominations are arguably the most important part of the selection process, because your nominations today determine which people and businesses end up on the final ballot. The final ballot will be revealed Feb. 27, with voting open through April 3.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot—so nominate for one category, or all 80. Think your business deserves a spot on the ballot? You can also campaign for nominations using these promotional graphics. Good luck!

