Final call! Get your 225 Restaurant Celebration vouchers now

  • By Special Promotions

Hurry! 225 Restaurant Celebration is wrapping up at the end of August—and there are only a few vouchers left.

For only $22.50, you can still snag a $40 voucher to local favorite Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar. That means you can eat well while saving more than 40%. Visit 225besteats.com to grab one of our last remaining vouchers.

Before the vouchers sold out, participating restaurants in this edition of Restaurant Celebration originally included Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Bistro Byronz, Bin 77, Tio Javi’s, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine and Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery.

Thanks to all who have shown some love to our local restaurant industry and purchased a voucher this month!


