It’s time to feast on some classic Louisiana dishes. At tonight’s United Way Jambalaya Jam, you’ll be treated to live music, drinks and, of course, all the jambalaya you could want.

The event is presented by Dow and will serve to benefit the Capital Area United Way, a local organization that focuses on education, income stability, health, basic needs and community strategies in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Tonight’s Jambalaya Jam marks the event’s 31st anniversary. Here, you’ll be able to indulge in cold drinks and live music courtesy of New Orleans party band The Mixed Nuts.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be the Jambalaya Jam without its titular dish—attendees will be able to sample the Louisiana staple from nearly 50 competing teams.

If your schedule is jam-packed tonight, you can opt to pick up a dinner-to-go box for $10. Alternatively, you can purchase an all-you-can-eat pass that allows you to sample all the jambalaya on-site or a VIP ticket that nets you unlimited jambalaya, catered food and comfortable seating.

Purchase passes here. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The United Way Jambalaya Jam will take place at North Boulevard Town Square on Thursday, Oct. 11, 5-8 p.m. North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd.