This weekend, make the short drive to Gonzales—the Jambalaya Capital of the World—for the 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival.

Throughout the weekend, chefs will go head-to-head in a variety of jambalaya cooking competitions. On Sunday, the World Champion title will be awarded to one lucky chef. Many past champions have gone on to cook jambalaya for foreign leaders and U.S. presidents.

But, the festival isn’t just about food. There will also be performances of music from all genres, including cover band The Chee-Weez, country band Parish County Line, and oldies show and dance band Na Na Sha.

The fest will also feature a carnival, a 5K and 1-mile fun run, a car show and the Miss Gonzales Jambalaya Queen’s Pageant. Find the full schedule of events here.

The 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held this weekend, May 25-27, at 219 South Irma Blvd. in Gonzales. Times vary by day.