Fete au Fete has closed its location at White Star Market and will be replaced by a new vendor serving macarons—called Mac & Moon—expected to open in early May, according to Daily Report.

Fete au Fete marks the fourth vendor to leave White Star, which opened nearly one year ago. The Creole food concept, led by Chef Micah Martello, is “looking to open a brick-and-mortar spot in New Orleans and wants to reallocate its resources there,” White Star owner Clark Gaines told Daily Report.

Since White Star opened last May, food vendors have come and gone—including Southern Plate, Jolie Pearl and Counterspace BR. Clark maintains that the turnover rate is typical for a concept like this. And other food hall managers seem to agree.

“Turnover is natural and can be positive,” Will Donaldson, who co-founded the St. Roch Market food hall in New Orleans in 2015, tells Daily Report. “The whole point of the platform is to give vendors an opportunity.”

Mac & Moon, founded by Lafayette-native Kristina Ostrom, features gluten-free macarons, as well as rolled ice creams, bubble teas and milkshakes. Ostrom launched her concept in Lafayette and has a location in New Orleans at the Auction House Market food hall.

