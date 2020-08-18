Inspired by a Crepe Ballon Rouge recipe that inRegister food writer Aimee Broussard discovered onboard an Alaskan cruise, she came up with her own version that just might whisk you away from the day-to-day routine of COVID times.

Her versions are stuffed with ice cream and topped with an insane wine syrup sauce. And though it doesn’t involve the flare of table-side pyrotechnics, it’s the perfect dessert to bid the summer season farewell (eventually).

Those looking to compare will simply have to wait until we’re able to once again sail into the frigid North and try a taste for themselves.

Read on for the recipe from inRegister.