Some of our favorite food photos from the ‘225’ archives

We’ve taken a lot of food shots over 225‘s 15-year history. From photographing dishes at the newest restaurants to getting in the kitchen with local chefs to even styling food products ourselves in the 225 offices, we’ve done it all.
And for the November 2020 issue marking the magazine’s 15th anniversary, we went back into the archives and pulled up some of our favorite shots from over the years. Take a look:
Writer Kaci Yoder scooped and styled some City Gelato into cones for Collin Richie to shoot against a colorful background for the April 2017 issue.
The early 2010s were a turning point on the local food scene, with the likes of Beausoleil dishing out elevated takes on Southern fare. That also meant we had to up our photography game with shots like this thanks to Collin Richie for the September 2013 issue.
Take one: We wanted to illustrate just how big Strand’s Cafe’s cinnamon rolls truly are. Luckily, local Kia Bickham had just walked in and became an impromptu hand model for this shot by Collin Richie for the December 2016 issue.
Nino’s chef and owner Elton Hyndman taught managing editor Benjamin Leger how to make a simple delight: spaghetti peperoncino, photographed by Collin Richie for the December 2017 issue.
Collin Richie went behind the scenes to see how Frank’s flaky, buttery biscuits get made for the September 2018 issue
It’s burgers for days at Curbside, photographed by Collin Richie for our April 2017 restaurant review.
Editor Jennifer Tormo dug through antique stores in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs to gather this collection of vintage colored glassware. Photographer Raegan Labat brought a prism to the shoot to get all the gorgeous shadows and reflections for the September 2018 issue.
Writer Kaci Yoder traveled to 10 different restaurants around Baton Rouge to pick up these tiny containers for this visual exploration of salsa, shot by Raegan Labat for the July 2018 issue.
Fried kasseri cheese gets flambéed tableside with the help of Zorba’s Bistro co-owner Dinos Economides, and Amy Shutt captured the pyrotechnics for the December 2013 issue.
Collin Richie photographed Tio Javi’s Maria Perez for the May 2019 issue while she made fresh tortillas for the restaurant. She had been making them by hand at that location since 1993, when it was still Ninfa’s.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!