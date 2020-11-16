×

Some of our favorite food photos from the ‘225’ archives

We’ve taken a lot of food shots over 225‘s 15-year history. From photographing dishes at the newest restaurants to getting in the kitchen with local chefs to even styling food products ourselves in the 225 offices, we’ve done it all.

And for the November 2020 issue marking the magazine’s 15th anniversary, we went back into the archives and pulled up some of our favorite shots from over the years. Take a look:

Take one: We wanted to illustrate just how big Strand’s Cafe’s cinnamon rolls truly are. Luckily,
local Kia Bickham had just walked in and became an impromptu hand model for this shot by Collin Richie for the December 2016 issue.
It’s burgers for days at Curbside, photographed by Collin Richie for our April 2017 restaurant review.

