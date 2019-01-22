As January begins to wind down, we are setting our sights on spring and all there is to look forward to. Great weather, fun holidays, restaurant openings and A LOT of crawfish.

We cannot wait to see what is in store for the next couple of months. Luckily, some Instagram posts are helping us see our futures more clearly.

This heart cookie tutorial is the perfect idea for the Valentine in your life. That said, just in case you aren’t a baking expert like @cookiemakingmama, you can always order from the local baker’s Instagram and still enjoy the sweet treats.

It’s a teaser for Red Stick Social! The account is full of progress pics that have us counting the seconds until hip restaurant-bowling alley-event venue it is finally open in Electric Depot on Government Street.

This colorful creation is the label for Brew Ha Ha’s latest creation—Brew Ha Ha Roast & Co. The infamous coffee and cake ball shop is stepping out into a new endeavor, roasting its own coffee. We are so eager to see the final product!

As the weather starts to heat up, so does crawfish season. Willie’s Restaurant & Bar is already serving up some delicious-looking crawfish and snapping plenty of pictures—leaving us all extremely jealous (and hungry).

Not only is this photo by @br.eatzzz drool-worthy, it also makes us ecstatic for cool spring days out on City Pork’s outdoor patio, enjoying some delish, piled-high nachos.