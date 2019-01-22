As January begins to wind down, we are setting our sights on spring and all there is to look forward to. Great weather, fun holidays, restaurant openings and A LOT of crawfish.
We cannot wait to see what is in store for the next couple of months. Luckily, some Instagram posts are helping us see our futures more clearly.
View this post on Instagram
#floodFriday enjoy this quick version of my sprinkle hearts! 2:39⏩1:00 . . #cookiemakingmomma #handmadecookies #madewithlove #instacookies #cookieart #edibleart #cookieartist #homebaker #royalicingcookie #cookier #sugarcookies #cookies #royalicing #icing #louisianacookier #louisiana #decoratedcookies #cookiedecorating #cookievideo #batonrouge #batonrougecookier #cookiedecoratingvideo #amberjohnsonphotographyanddesign #royalicinglettering #cookiesofinstagram
This heart cookie tutorial is the perfect idea for the Valentine in your life. That said, just in case you aren’t a baking expert like @cookiemakingmama, you can always order from the local baker’s Instagram and still enjoy the sweet treats.
View this post on Instagram
Red Stick Social's #drinkmenu and #livemusic lineup are in the works! Get ready to bring your friends out for a night of fun at Mid City's ultimate social space. . . . . . #batonrouge #louisiana #midcitybatonrouge #midcitybr #gobr #downtownbatonrouge #governmentstreet #225 #redstick #electricdepot #developing225 #events #concerts #drinks #letthegoodtimesroll
It’s a teaser for Red Stick Social! The account is full of progress pics that have us counting the seconds until hip restaurant-bowling alley-event venue it is finally open in Electric Depot on Government Street.
View this post on Instagram
Here she is y’all! Artwork by @arlieopal This is the coffee bags for #brewhaharoastandco & we could not be more stoked! You’re going to want to look at this while you drink your coffee just like you look at the cereal box when you’re eating your Fruit Loops! 😂🙌🏼✨ Best part is it was 100% created/drawn by a #localartist !!! That’s how we roll around here. Support local. Support our community. Support each other. Spread LOVE. Next step…..roasting! Stay tuned. One happy Queen! 👸🏻
This colorful creation is the label for Brew Ha Ha’s latest creation—Brew Ha Ha Roast & Co. The infamous coffee and cake ball shop is stepping out into a new endeavor, roasting its own coffee. We are so eager to see the final product!
View this post on Instagram
The best cure for a bad day, 🦞🦞🦞 starts a 5pm!!! Crawfish and 1/2 off specialty Cocktails! (Thursday) . . #williesbr #visitbatonrouge #batonrougerestaurants #idigbr #eatbr #eatlovebr #225batonrouge #225eats #louisiana #gobr #eater #sweetbatonrouge #225 #eatlocal #drinklocal #restaurant #crawfish #crawfishseason #crawfishboil
As the weather starts to heat up, so does crawfish season. Willie’s Restaurant & Bar is already serving up some delicious-looking crawfish and snapping plenty of pictures—leaving us all extremely jealous (and hungry).
Not only is this photo by @br.eatzzz drool-worthy, it also makes us ecstatic for cool spring days out on City Pork’s outdoor patio, enjoying some delish, piled-high nachos.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!