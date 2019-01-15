We have a full feast of Instagram photos ready for you this week! From beautiful brunches to late-night delights, these posts will make your mouth water any time of day.
Don't show up to work a Hangry Batch! Stop by @eatbatch13 for breakfast or brunch! Open at 6AM daily. 😋😋😋 .. .. 🍳📸:: SOUTHWESTERN HASH @eatbatch13 :: Twice-cooked Cuban pork, garlic fried potatoes, charred corn, roasted red bell pepper, Colby cheese, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and chipotle 🍳🍳🍳
After seeing this photo by @kiet_kat, we cannot wait to dive into Batch 13’s Southwestern Hash. It’s made with Cuban pork, charred corn, pickled jalapeños and garlic fried potatoes. Yum!
This place is a neat little spot! Happy to have another bubble tea shop in the city! I ordered the Green Thai Milk Tea & Hawaiian Fruit Tea with aiyu jelly. If you haven't had this jelly before it's worth a try! It's a cool jelly with a softer texture than jello. It's near Towne center (in the Whole Foods area) next to Maxwell's Market in Baton Rouge, LA. 🥤❤️🙌🏼
@gritsngrace225 checked out Teatery, the new tea and tapioca shop on Corporate Boulevard, and snapped this gorgeous photo. We can’t decide which one looks better—the Green Thai Milk Tea or the Hawaiian Fruit Tea. I guess we will just have to try both …
While you really can never go wrong with Southfin, @katijobarber has mastered the art of building your own colorful poke bowl—and on Whole30, no less!
This photo from Zorbas Bistro has us counting down the hours until dinner. Ouzo scallops in hazelnut butter—is 3 p.m. too early? Also, is that star anise we see?!
Tried @vanillasweethousebr the other day and tried a couple things. We got a berry rolled ice cream, a cookies and cream rolled ice cream, and a matcha cream cake. The cookies and cream rolled ice cream was soooo tasty. And the service was great too, very friendly. I will be back. I think I'll need to try the tiramisu. 👌🏻
A perfect end to the day, @nomnomlouisiana shared a rolled ice cream and matcha cream cake from Vanilla Sweet House. I know we are supposed to save the sweets until after dinner but we don’t think we could possibly wait that long.
