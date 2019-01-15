We have a full feast of Instagram photos ready for you this week! From beautiful brunches to late-night delights, these posts will make your mouth water any time of day.

After seeing this photo by @kiet_kat, we cannot wait to dive into Batch 13’s Southwestern Hash. It’s made with Cuban pork, charred corn, pickled jalapeños and garlic fried potatoes. Yum!

@gritsngrace225 checked out Teatery, the new tea and tapioca shop on Corporate Boulevard, and snapped this gorgeous photo. We can’t decide which one looks better—the Green Thai Milk Tea or the Hawaiian Fruit Tea. I guess we will just have to try both …

While you really can never go wrong with Southfin, @katijobarber has mastered the art of building your own colorful poke bowl—and on Whole30, no less!

This photo from Zorbas Bistro has us counting down the hours until dinner. Ouzo scallops in hazelnut butter—is 3 p.m. too early? Also, is that star anise we see?!

A perfect end to the day, @nomnomlouisiana shared a rolled ice cream and matcha cream cake from Vanilla Sweet House. I know we are supposed to save the sweets until after dinner but we don’t think we could possibly wait that long.