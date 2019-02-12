Sweet, salty, savory and spicy—we have it all for you in this week’s Instagram roundup.

With this many flavors on our feeds, the hardest decision you have this week might be where you are grabbing dinner.

District Donuts Sliders and Brews showed off its sopapilla doughnuts last week. These babies are covered in cinnamon sugar, topped with buttercream frosting and injected with honey … do we even have to say more?

@foodiestoforkwith celebrated Chinese Lunar New Year with the Hailey’s Paradise Roll from Soji. This vibrant roll is made with spicy tuna, salmon, crab salad, mango, avocado and more. We wouldn’t mind a bite (and by bite we mean the entire roll).

We think these unicorn macarons from Vanilla Sweet House are just magical! Just in case the treats themselves don’t convince you to give them a try, @the_daily_hub’s cute display sure will.

After all the pizza, macarons and stuffed doughnuts, we thought we should try to be a little healthy. MJ’s Café released its Vegan Caesar Salad last week, looking just as fresh as it tastes.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria released its seasonal Mardi Gras menu last week. With Carnival-themed pizza, sandwiches, desserts and drinks, there’s no doubt you’ll be in the mood to let the good times roll.