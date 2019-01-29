Maybe it’s because Valentine’s Day is approaching, but we are feeling super sweet this week at 225 Dine. Judging by all the elaborate cakes and tempting pastries we’ve seen popping up on social media lately, it appears Baton Rouge restaurants and food influencers are feeling the same.

Oak Point Fresh Market has us wanting to make the drive to Central for this Banana Pudding King Cake. The market has been posting a different king cake on its Stories seemingly every day, with flavors including Turtle, Pecan Praline, Chantilly, Oreo and Apple Caramel Heath. What will they think of next?

The Chocolate Nutella Seduction cake by Chef Schonberg’s Sweets is equal parts minimal and decadent.

Foodie account @eatbatonrouge snapped some photos of three desserts at Kalurah Street Grill. Swipe through the pictures to admire the restaurant’s artful plating.

With three different Elsie’s Plate and Pie desserts snapped for this post by @nomnomlouisiana, this was one sweet ‘gram!

District Donut Sliders and Brews reminded us that not everything on Instagram needs to be perfect. The restaurant kept it real by posting this photo of its failed attempt at a fritter. It gives hope to those of us who have experienced a flop or two in our home kitchens. Thanks, District!