From spaghetti and comforting soups to bloody marys and home-baked bread, we found a full spread of mouthwatering Insta posts to keep your Tuesday bright. Even when the weather might not be doing the same…

This stunning snap of Thai Kitchen’s Lemongrass Soup shows off the perfect dish for a rainy day. We will definitely be stopping by for a bowl one day this week … or maybe five.

This enchanting photo, courtesy of Bin 77 Bistro and Wine, has us hoping for clearer skies and a weekend full of yummy drinks on the Perkins Rowe restaurant’s patio. The only question we want to be bothered with there: What are you drinking?

Another something to look forward to this weekend? BRQ’s bloody mary bar. With this large of a spread, it’s going to take some serious time thinking about how to craft the perfectly built cocktail to round out the weekend.

Who would have thought a popular oyster bar would have such a legit spaghetti game? Cheesy, meaty and oh-so saucy—this photo of Phil’s Oyster Bar‘s spaghetti and meatballs, snapped by @brfooddude, makes our hearts skip a beat.

Bellegarde Bakery captured a fun before and after photo of its Olive Oil Focaccia Bread, reminding us how fascinating baking really is. Want to try the real thing? The focaccia is currently being used at French Truck Coffee for the cafe’s sandwiches.