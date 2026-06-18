Celebrate Father’s Day with specialty menus and deals at these local eateries

Father’s Day is coming up quickly, but it’s not too late to figure out how best to celebrate it. Though a Father’s Day barbecue may seem like an easy way to spend the holiday, consider giving Dad a break from the grill this year.

Instead, show Dad your appreciation by treating him to lunch or dinner. From specialty menus to holiday deals, these local restaurants are making it easy to celebrate Father’s Day with some good food.

3897 Government St.

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For this Father’s Day, Rocca’s motto seems to be go big or go home. This Mid City pizzeria is introducing its Double Bone Stuffed Pork Chop to the menu. The chargrilled Duroc pork chop is stuffed with spinach, tomato, ricotta, balsamic vinegar and pine nuts and served with orzo aglio olio and a side of zucchini and squash.

This special will go live on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be available throughout Father’s Day weekend. Reservations can be made through Resy.

10423 Jefferson Hwy.

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BRQ is also going big (literally) with its BBQ Platter, complete with smoked wings, sliced brisket, ribs, andouille, pulled pork and pulled chicken for just $38. Whether he’s sharing with family or saving some for later, your dad is sure to appreciate the break from barbecuing this year.

To reserve a table, visit the BRQ website.

445 N. Sixth St.

This globally influenced establishment is bringing flavors from around the world to your table this Sunday. Treat your father to Cocha’s Chantrelle Special, featuring French escargot and locally foraged chanterelle mushrooms, served with a herb garlic butter and cream sauce.

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Top off dinner with some bourbon and half price on select wines with the $35 Bourbon Flight special.

To make a reservation, call (225) 615-8826 or select a time on the website.

16645 Highland Rd.

Brunch may be a Mother’s Day staple, but there’s no reason why dads should miss out on the fun. French Market Bistro invites families to celebrate with its Father’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can order from a special menu and pair their meals with a drink from FMB’s bourbon selections.

To make a reservation, call the restaurant at (225) 753-3500.

2857 Perkins Rd.

The Colonel’s Club is getting in on the Father’s Day brunch action with its own special menu designed with dads in mind. Lobster bisque, steak & eggs, and venison served with a smoked sweet potato purée are among the dishes that will be available.

Grab a reservation through OpenTable.

7747 Hwy. 61, St. Francisville

Restaurant 1796 is celebrating Father’s Day with an entire three-course specialty menu. From a summery strawberry salad to hearty steak and ribs to a rich chocolate creme brulee, this menu has something for every dad.

Adults eat for $65 and children for $14, gratuity included. You can book your reservation through Resy.

3739 Perkins Rd.

Join Jubans Restaurant and Bar for its Father’s Day Meat Special featuring osso buco, a classic Italian dish made from veal and vegetables.

To make a reservation, call (225) 346-8422 or book online.

10001 Perkins Rowe

7575 Jefferson Hwy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline’s Cookies—LAFAYETTE (@eat_carolinescookies)

If your dad has a sweet tooth, treating him to some freshly baked cookies might be the move. Caroline’s Cookies is baking up custom cakes and a whole new menu of these yummy desserts for Father’s Day weekend, with flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, Golden, Mint Oreo and Worms in Dirt.