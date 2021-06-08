Father’s Day cooking class, Pride drag brunch and more Baton Rouge food events this week

Enjoy a wine and wellness screening Thursday at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Keep your heart and your tastebuds healthy at The Cardiovascular Institute of the South’s Wine & Wellness screening Thursday, June 10.
The event features a complimentary thermal image screening and COVID-19 friendly pre-packaged wine.
Register for the event, which takes place 4:30-6:30 p.m., here. The Cardiovascular Institute of the South is at 37292 Marketplace Drive, Suite A, in Prairieville.
Cook with dad Saturday for an early Father’s Day at the Louisiana Culinary Institute
The Louisiana Culinary Institute is offering a cooking class with dad ahead of Father’s Day this Saturday, June 12. The hands-on course will teach participants how to prepare pimento cheese mashed potatoes, bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin and bacon root beer mini bundt cakes.
Purchase tickets for the event here. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.
Celebrate Pride Month with a Sunday drag brunch at Splash
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache is the star of Splash’s upcoming Pride Month drag show this Sunday, June 13. The all-you-can-eat brunch, offered from noon to 1:30 p.m., is catered by The Camp Seafood Market & Patio.
Tickets are available here, and include entry, food, drag performances and games. Splash Nightclub is at 2183 Highland Road.