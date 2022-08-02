Fat Cow on Highland closes after 11 years

Fat Cow Burgers and Salads on Highland Road just south of LSU has permanently closed after about 11 years in business, according to an internet search and a post on one of the restaurant’s social media channels.

A sign on the door indicates the business is closed by order of the 19th Judicial District Court due to delinquent sales taxes and related fees. A search of public records reveals multiple tax liens and judgments against the business.

Fat Cow opened in August 2011, offering a “gourmet twist to the traditional American sandwich” along with “artisanal and seasonal salads,” 225 reported in 2012. Natchez couple Doug Hosford, a trained chef, and his wife, Karry, owned and operated the restaurant.

