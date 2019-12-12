The medium between fast food and casual restaurants is a broad genre. Fast-casual restaurants come in many packages—from small, mom-and-pop eateries to rapidly expanding chains dishing out burgers. But they generally all tout made-to-order, quick-service meals in an order-at-the-counter setting. The food is typically less processed and fresher than fast food. And fast-casual restaurants are quick in more ways than one: They remained the fastest growing sector of the restaurant industry as of 2018.

In 225‘s December issue, we covered all the hot new restaurant openings in Baton Rouge in 2019. And with one of the biggest food trends continuing to be the fast-casual sector, we didn’t want to overlook all the great fast-casual restaurants that opened in the Capital City this year.

Read on for the story from our December 2019 issue.