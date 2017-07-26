OK, so. Doughnuts for lunch? It’s a thing now. Get into it.

With the unveiling of newly renovated digs and an expanded menu, Tiger Deaux-nuts has expanded both its dining area and its offerings to accommodate a broader dining experience. In addition to the usually weekly rotating flavors and signature mainstays, the shop now offers breakfast and lunch griddled doughnut sandwiches, burritos and more.

We dropped in to check out the new vibes and flavors for lunch, and found a bright, airy dining space with light wood accents and a striking logo mural by local artist Marc Fresh near the front door. The Tiger Deaux-nuts team has kept the counter service model but aims for customers to spend more time in their space, soaking up some natural light.

From grilled cheeses to sausage, egg and cheese confections, the sandwich menu offers up plenty of options. We went for a toasted PB&J with banana and an avocado BLT, both served up on doughnut buns. The fluffy buns make for a winning textural combo, especially when paired with crisp bacon and veggies on the super-fresh avocado BLT, with a subtle sweetness that plays nicely with savory ingredients. The PB&J and banana sandwich is a warm, messy, elevated version of a childhood fave that’s definitely filling enough for an adult.

And, of course, if you’re paying a visit to Tiger Deaux-nuts, you have to at least sample one of its current specialty doughnuts. In addition to a classic chocolate doughnut with sprinkles, we opted for one of this week’s specials: honey orange pistachio. The bold tanginess of the orange glaze is tempered perfectly with mellow honey and slightly savory pistachio cream, making it a worthy carb splurge and a summer dream.

If you find yourself on Government Street, give Tiger Deaux-nuts a try for lunch—it’s not just a breakfast game anymore. The shop is at 5162 Government St. and is open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.

Check out some photos of the new space. Click the images in the gallery to enlarge.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city.