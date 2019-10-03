Fast Break: The new Smalls Sliders on Nicholson Drive brings small bites with big flavor

Smalls Sliders is not your average fast food joint.

Located on the corner of Nicholson and East Boyd drives, the bright orange burger restaurant designed from repurposed shipping containers makes simplicity look cool. Smalls Sliders, partly owned by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry, officially opened Sept. 13.

The hip, new restaurant has a laid-back, sporty vibe. Customers can order burgers, shakes and fries through the walk-up window or drive-thru. The sunny outdoor seating area has bright green turf and string lights overhead. It’s already become a go-to spot for a quick bite during the lunch break or before tailgating at LSU, owner Jacob Dugas says.

With this new concept, less is more. The menu has four main slider combos (with one, two, three or four sliders depending on your appetite) that come with fries and a drink. You can also order vanilla and chocolate milkshakes, children’s options and party packs. Each slider comes with a beef patty, cheese, ketchup and pickle slices. The cooked-to-order patties are served on buttery buns made by Twin’s Burgers and Sweets in Lafayette.

While the burgers are small in size, they are packed with flavor. The well-marinated patties paired with buttery buns and melted cheese result in addicting, mouthwateringly good burgers. For an added bonus, the burger joint has spicy queso by Chef John Folse and a fishy “special sauce” to dip the made-to-order lightly salted fries in.

With its simple and effective slider recipe perfected to a science and no-frills motto, Smalls Sliders is bound to develop a cult following. By the steady flow of cars rolling into the drive-thru on a recent Tuesday afternoon, it seems the buzz is already underway.

Smalls Sliders is at 4343 Nicholson Drive. Its hours are Sunday-Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight, and Thursday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city. Read more from the series here.